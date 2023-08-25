"The answer would be no" – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides straightforward response when asked about Mohamed Salah exit rumors

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Mohamed Salah, who has been heavily linked with a permanent move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, is not for sale this summer.

Salah, 31, has emerged as a hot topic of discussion with Sports Zone claiming that he has agreed a deal to join Al-Ittihad before the conclusion of the summer transfer window. He is believed to have been offered a three-year deal, worth close to £190 million-per-season.

However, The Athletic has claimed that Liverpool are adamant about not offloading the Egyptian this summer. The Reds are believed to consider the forward a crucial part of their squad in the ongoing campaign.

During a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked whether reports about the Reds not being interested in selling the former Chelsea and AS Roma player were true. He responded in positive:

"Yes. It's difficult to talk about media stories as there's nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo is a Liverpool player. There's nothing there. If there was something, the answer would be no."

Dismissing the latest speculations about his star forward, Klopp added:

"My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there's nothing. I said already if there's something, the answer would be no. Is Mo still committed? 100%!"

So far this campaign, Salah has netted a goal and laid out an assist in two Premier League appearances against Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Fabrizio Romano offers update on Liverpool hero Mo Salah's future amid Saudi interest

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided a vital update on Mohamed Salah's future following Al-Ittihad's reported contract offer. He elaborated:

"From what I'm hearing, there has been direct contact from the player's side with Liverpool to discuss about that, and the message in the last 24-48 hours was very clear: 'We want him to be part of our squad.' This is straight from the board, from the owners, from the manager, they all count on Mo Salah."

Shedding more light on the left-footed star's situation, Romano added:

"So, the only way for this story to evolve and happen is if, and I repeat if, the player goes to the board, to the manager, and says: 'Let me leave because I don't want to stay here anymore.' This has not happened at this stage, but it's also true the Al-Ittihad are pushing to tempt him with a big proposal."

Salah, who has a contract until June 2025 at Anfield, has registered 187 goals and 80 assists in 307 games for his team. He is averaging a goal involvement every 94 minutes for the Merseyside outfit so far.

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma for an initial £36 million in 2017, the Nagrig-born player has helped Jurgen Klopp's side lift seven trophies. He has also bagged three Premier League Golden Boot awards and two PFA Player of the Year honors so far in his career.