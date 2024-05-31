“The Arab Championship is a refresher tournament” - Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo’s only trophy with Al-Nassr

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has broken individual records since arriving in Saudi Arabia, but has only lifted one trophy in his year and a half there. His solitary success has been the Arab Championship, which was recently called into question by Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus.

The veteran Portuguese manager aimed a sly dig at his compatriot and his accomplishments in the Gulf state, implying that the competition was little more than a friendly. Al-Hilal are the recently crowned champions of Saudi Arabia and will face Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the King's Cup final on May 31.

The Portuguese tactitian told the press before his side's final clash with Al-Nassr:

“The Arab Championship is a refresher tournament. We lost the Arab Championship because we were in preparation for the season.”

Jesus’ comments that the Arab Championship is nothing but a placeholder event are shared by the Saudi Sports minister, who has echoed similar sentiments in the past. Ronaldo has failed to win the Saudi Pro League or the King's Cup since his arrival and will hope to remedy that when his side takes on the Blue Waves in the upcoming final.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr hope to avoid trophyless campaign

He has been phenomenal for his side since he joined on a free transfer after being released from Manchester United roughly 18 months ago. The Portugal captain has bagged 58 goals in 63 appearances and recently set a new record for goals scored in a single season in the league (35). The Euro 2016 winner has 44 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows his side will look to him to lead the way in the King's Cup final against Al-Hilal. The Blue Waves will, however, present formidable opposition, losing only one match in all competitions this season. Jorge Jesus' side will head into the game as favourites, knowing their last defeat against Al-Nassr was in the Arab Championship over a year ago.