"The Arsenal fans love to see that" - 24-year-old star heaps praise on Gunners fans 

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney continues to grow in popularity among the Gunners faithful after earning a decent start to the new campaign. The defender has revealed that he is becoming a fan-favorite at the Emirates Stadium because he's giving 100 percent to the badge every time.

Tierney has established himself as a reliable figure in Mikel Arteta's backline this season. He has made 20 appearances across all competitions and contributed one goal and three assists. The defender feels he's thriving in London simply because he's just being himself.

During an interview posted on the club's official website, he said:

"I hope it's just for being me. I'm not trying to be anyone else. I'm the same person I was growing up. Obviously life has changed a lot, times have changed, but I am still who I am and I hope people can see that."

He added:

"I'm a hard worker, I believe you need to work for what you want. When you grow up as a working-class person you need to work for everything you've got. My mum and dad drilled that into me."

He talked about how he has been "giving 100 percent" for Arsenal. He added:

"I hope people see that, and realise that I'm giving 100 per cent for the badge every single time. Whether I'm playing well or not, I'm still giving 100 per cent and I think that the Arsenal fans love to see that. Maybe that's why they have taken to me, but I'm very grateful for it because they have been patient with me, and whenever I've met them it's all been positive."

What are Arsenal's chances of finishing among Premier League's top-four this season?

Tierney in action for the Gunners

The Gunners will be hoping to finish in the top-four zone of the table this season to return to the Champions League next term. But it wouldn't be a Sunday drive for them considering the level of competition they are currently facing.

As it stands, Arteta's men occupy sixth position in the rankings with 42 points in 23 games. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand. They also face tough competition from West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and potentially Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains to be seen if they'll end up making it come the end of the campaign.

