"The atmosphere is better" - Ralf Rangnick admits the mood has changed at Manchester United after squad got trimmed in January

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted the mood at the club has changed following the trimming of the squad in January.

Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo all departed on loan in January, with Manchester United trying to ensure game-time for everyone.

Rangnick has revealed the impact that the departures have had on the mood around Old Trafford.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Leeds United (quoted by Mirror):

"There were players unhappy, the squad was too big. Players realised they wouldn't get game time and the atmosphere is better than it used to be a couple of weeks ago."

Rangnick continued:

"Now, for us it's about performing well, showing togetherness on the pitch, winning games and those are the things we can influence."

The club have had a disappointing season thus far with their most recent setback coming in the FA Cup as they exited the competition at the hands of Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Ralf Rangnick again on Maguire/Ronaldo rumours: “I'm not frustrated because it's not the truth - it’s absolute nonsense. Harry Maguire is the captain, it's not an issue and hasn't been an issue”. Ralf Rangnick again on Maguire/Ronaldo rumours: “I'm not frustrated because it's not the truth - it’s absolute nonsense. Harry Maguire is the captain, it's not an issue and hasn't been an issue”. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/QO5r5547r2

Rangnick's words follow reports of player unrest, power struggles and players disregarding the coaching qualities of some of Rangnick's staff.

The German manager was quick to dismiss the reported captaincy dispute between skipper Harry Maguire and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Can Rangnick finish the season with Manchester United on a high?

Manchester United are looking to save their season.

The constant leaks from the club have caused the progression under the former RB Leipzig manager harm as he has been unable to escape the drama.

But under his management, there have been signs of improvement, with United having only lost one Premier League match in 12 games.

And despite the unfortunate FA Cup exit back in January, Rangnick has sorted out the defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued the Red Devils throughout the season.

Rangnick will be looking to consilidate the United side's position in the top four. He will also attempt to spring a surprise in the UEFA Champions League with the Old Trafford outfit set to play Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

The mood at Carrington certainly seems to have improved on the face of it, with players showing unity in response to scathing reports of friction in the United camp.

Their Tuesday night win over Brighton & Hove Albion was a much-needed lift for Rangnick's side, having drawn their previous two Premier League games against Burnley and Southampton.

Manchester United face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday looking to continue their push for a fourth-placed finish.

