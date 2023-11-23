"The atmosphere won't turn Everton into Barcelona" - Roy Keane and Ian Wright make score prediction for Everton v Manchester United

Roy Keane and Ian Wright were in disagreement over Everton's clash against Manchester United this Sunday (November 25) but settled on a draw in their prediction.

The iconic duo took part in predicting Premier League games that take place this weekend on Gary Neville's The Overlap [38:46]. Wright and fellow guest Jamie Carragher felt the Goodison Park atmosphere could be important.

However, Keane hilariously responded to their claim by insisting Everton wouldn't magically become as good as Barcelona:

"The atmosphere won't turn Everton into Barcelona."

Wright warned Neville and Keane not to overlook Sean Dyche's Toffees by judging the game from a Manchester United fan's perspective. The Arsenal legend alluded to the 10-point deduction they've been handed by the Premier League:

"Don't think with your United glasses on. This Everton side with how they're gonna feel against this United side, I fancy them. I'd go 3-0 Everton."

Keane hit back:

"What are you on? If United score the first goal, they (Everton fans) will be booing them."

Wright suggested either a 2-1 or 3-1 Everton win, but the Premier League legends finally settled on a 2-2 draw as their joint prediction. Either way, Manchester United aren't viewed as favorites by the panel, which is in contrast to past years.

The Red Devils beat the Toffees at home and away last season. Erik ten Hag's men secured a 2-1 comeback win at Goodison Park, with Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet.

Manchester United handed boost as two key players look set to be available vs Everton

Andre Onana looks set to be start against the Toffees.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Andre Onana is fit and trained at Carrington ahead of the trip to Goodison. The Cameroonian goalkeeper picked up a knock while on international duty this past week.

However, Onana's injury isn't serious and he's expected to be available to face Everton this weekend. It means Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir may still have to wait to make his Red Devils debut.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw was back in training with United ahead of the Toffees clash. The left-back has been sidelined with a mid-August with a muscle injury and his absence has been felt.

Ten Hag has dealt with several defensive injury issues, with left-back Tyrell Malacia also sidelined. Sergio Reguilon was signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but he's not always been match-fit.

Thus, the likes of Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof have filled in as makeshift left-backs. The Dutch tactician may soon be able to call upon Shaw, and Manchester United are hopeful about the England international's chances of playing against Everton, per Metro.