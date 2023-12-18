"The atmosphere was the worst I've seen for a Liverpool-Manchester United game" - Gary Neville slams overconfident Anfield crowd 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville said that the atmosphere at Anfield for the Red Devils' clash against Liverpool was the worst on Sunday, December 17.

The Merseysiders hosted United in the Premier League, with the hosts being labeled major favorites to win. They led the table going into the game while Manchester United have had a poor season so far.

However, the game ended in a goalless draw despite the Reds' domination. Erik ten Hag's side were able to silence the Anfield crowd, which is lauded by many as one of the best supports in the Premier League. Gary Neville also took a dig at the cold atmosphere for the North West Derby, saying on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"The atmosphere was the worst I've seen at Anfield ever for a Liverpool-Manchester United game.

"I've always been complimentary of Liverpool fans but it's the quietest crowd I've seen in this game. I think there was maybe a little bit of overconfidence before the game, with people wearing Christmas jumpers with 7-0 on them and stuff like that!"

Reds legend Jamie Carragher had made a jumper ahead of the game to remind Neville of the 7-0 hammering United received at Anfield last season. However, despite making a whopping 34 attempts on goal on Sunday, they were unable to break down the visitors.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's attacking lapses against Liverpool

Manchester United went into the clash against Liverpool as major underdogs after a poor start to the season with 12 losses in 24 games across competitions. They were also without captain Bruno Fernandes due to suspension and Harry Maguire due to injury.

However, they dug deep and defended well to keep out the Merseysiders despite their eight attempts on goal. United, in fact, could've won the game themselves, but Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund failed to convert two excellent chances.

After the game, manager Erik ten Hag was asked what his side needed to do better in attack and he answered (via manutd.com):

"After the ball regains, and we know they have a strong counter-press, but then you need to keep the ball. You need to get three or four passes in and in such moments then you can hurt them, like we did with the chance for Garnacho and the chance for Rasmus Hojlund in the second half."

Manchester United are now seventh in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. Liverpool, meanwhile, dropped to second and are a point behind Arsenal, who they next face in the league at Anfield on December 23.