Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has snubbed former Gunners custodian Petr Cech in his dream five-a-side team. The hypothetical quintet has two retired legends of the game and three rivals.

Ramsdale, 26, is coming off a disappointing season at the Emirates, playing just 11 times across competitions, keeping three clean sheets, largely playing second-fiddle to the on-loan David Raya from Brentford.

However, the Englishman is one of 26 players in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany. Ahead of the continental campaign, Ramsdale told That's Football (via Rousing the Kop) about his dream five-a-side team:

“I’m going with a bit of the past, which is the two foreign lads, which are Zinedine Zidane and Kaka. That’s Adidas heritage right there. And then I’ll keep it present with my two fellow Englishmen in Jude and Trent.

Trending

“Do I need a goalkeeper? Petr Cech was Adidas growing up … or Manuel Neuer. I’ll go with Neuer … the audacity he shows on the football pitch.”

Among the quintet, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold - his England teammates - play for Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively. Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, plies his trade for Bayern Munich.

How has Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale fared for England?

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is yet to play a major international tournament.

Aaron Ramsdale has appeared five times for Gareth Southgate's England since making his international debut in a 10-0 friendly win in San Marino in November 2021.

While Ramsdale kept a clean sheet against the minnows, Harry Kane scored four times, five other England players scored once, while Filippo Fabbri put one through his own net.

The Arsenal man made his competitive England debut in a goalless home draw with reigning European champions Italy in a UEFA Nations League game in June 2022. He also played the next game four days later, but the Three Lions lost 4-0 to Hungary at home.

Since then, he has played two friendlies - a 3-1 friendly win over Scotland in September 2023 and the 1-0 home loss to Iceland last week.