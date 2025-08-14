"The most balanced player last season was him" - Manchester United star Casemiro names Liverpool man as his favorite for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro named Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as his favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Salah is one of the major favorites among the 30 nominees announced by France Football for the coveted award this month.Mohamed Salah delivered an excellent performance throughout the 2024-25 season, recording 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 outings across competitions. He also led Liverpool to the Premier League title, whilst being the highest goalscorer in the league (29 goals). Salah was consistent in his performance, although he did not win as many trophies as some other contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year. In an interview with British GQ, Manchester United star Casemiro tipped Mohamed Salah to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, calling him the most balanced player last season. He said (via The Touchline):&quot;Mohamed Salah. He is the best player, with his impact in the game. He scores so much, assists so much. The most balanced player last season was Salah.&quot;Apart from Mohamed Salah, other favorites to win the Ballon d'Or include Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, and Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Dembele and Vitinha won the international treble with PSG, playing crucial roles in both campaigns. Vitinha also led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, Barcelona won the domestic treble, with Yamal and Raphinha being key to their successful campaign. However, the Egypt international is expected to rank among the top 10 in France Football's rankings. &quot;I'd love to win it one day&quot; - When Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah made feelings clear about winning the Ballon d'OrSalah - Source: GettyDuring a conversation with Gary Neville on Sky Sports this year, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah said he would like to win the Ballon d'Or one day. At the time of his comments, the season was still ongoing for the Reds. He said:&quot;It used to drive me crazy before. Some stuff is not in your hands so you give up in that direction. When you go to work you remind yourself what you want to achieve in the season so it drives you to work harder. I'd love to win it one day. But if it didn't happen, I don't know what to do. I'm sure there's a good chance to win it this year, but we'll see.&quot;He continued:&quot;This year, I won the Premier League and I think I never felt happier in the club for eight years like this moment in the Spurs game. I really wish we win the Champions League again. I know the Premier League is always nice for the club and that's how it should be but I would love to win the Champions League and Premier League again.&quot;Salah's best finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings came in 2019, when he stood fifth in the rankings. His Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk were ranked ahead of him, while Lionel Messi won the coveted award. This year, the ceremony is set to be held on September 22, 2025, at the Theatre de Chateau in Paris, France.