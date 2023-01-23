"The ball's not his friend anyway" - Jamie Redknapp violates Manchester United star for what he did against Arsenal 

Jamie Redknapp slammed Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka for what he did during the Red Devils' Premier League loss against Arsenal.

The Gunners managed to secure a come-from-behind 3-2 win against Erik ten Hag's team and avenged their only loss so far. Mikel Arteta's team were beaten by a scoreline of 3-1 when the two met at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Wan-Bissaka started the away game for United. While the right-back made a few crucial defensive contributions, his performance on the ball was not very convincing. Redknapp pointed that out as he said at Sky Sports' broadcast (via Daily Star):

"I struggle with this one, where you’ve got an outfield player giving it back to the goalkeeper. He passes it out to the right back, Wan-Bissaka - the ball’s not his friend anyway, he doesn’t want it in that situation."

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United with a stunning strike from well outside the box in the 17th minute. Eddie Nketiah, however, brought Arsenal on level terms in the 24th minute of the match.

Roy Keane gives his honest opinion on Manchester United's title chances this season "For all the money {Manchester] United have spent, they're still well short"Roy Keane gives his honest opinion on Manchester United's title chances this season "For all the money {Manchester] United have spent, they're still well short" 👀Roy Keane gives his honest opinion on Manchester United's title chances this season 👇 https://t.co/jN11hH1IZO

Bukayo Saka gave the home side the lead in the 53rd minute. The youngster scored from a long-distance shot. Lisandro Martinez, however, restored parity in the 59th minute of the match with a headed goal.

Eddie Nketiah completed his brace in the final minute of regulation time to seal the win for the league leaders. The Englishman's rich vein of form continues.

Roy Keane slammed Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his role in Arsenal's opener

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was caught ball-watching as Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 24th minute of the game. Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed the defender for his lack of concentration.

Keane said (via Mirror):

"It’s just his lack of awareness. It’s as if he can’t believe someone’s coming around the back of him, because he can see him, he just dozes off. A silly lack of concentration, considering we praise him saying he’s a good defender. Of course he [Wan-Bissaka] sees him [Nketiah]. You have to be aware of him, that’s his job, this is big boy stuff, these are big moments, do your job, go and attack the ball."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Gutted....that's on Glazers, Arnold, Murtough and co for leaving us with no options in big games. Manager being hung out to dry Gutted....that's on Glazers, Arnold, Murtough and co for leaving us with no options in big games. Manager being hung out to dry

The Gunners are now 11 points ahead of United as they enjoy their best-ever start to a Premier League season.

