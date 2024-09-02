“The Bernabeu was waiting for you” - Real Madrid forward reacts to Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in 2-0 win against Real Betis

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a convincing 2-0 victory over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, September 1. It was the Kylian Mbappe show on the night, as the Frenchman scored both goals to secure all three points.

After the victory, Mbappe’s teammate Rodrygo sent him a message that would have surely resonated with all Real Madrid fans.

Los Blancos initially struggled to break through Betis’s resolute defense, with the first half ending goalless. Just when it seemed Madrid would have to settle for back-to-back draws, Mbappe stepped up and finished off Federico Valverde’s exquisite flick (68’) to score his first goal at the iconic Bernabeu.

The floodgates opened soon after, as Vinicius Junior was fouled in the penalty box just seven minutes later. Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, and Mbappe converted to secure his second goal (75') and put the game out of reach.

Rodrygo, who played on the right flank on the night, was clearly thrilled with the Frenchman’s performance and commented on Mbappe’s social media post, saying:

“The Bernabeu was waiting for you.”

Mbappe was himself certainly relieved as pressure seemed to have got to him in the opening three games, where he struggled. Speaking after the game, he said:

“It’s a great moment. I was really looking forward to scoring in this mythical stadium, the best in the world. But the most important thing is the victory. We had to win after Las Palmas, even though we faced a difficult game, as they all are against rivals here. But we are Real Madrid. And we won at last.” (via Reuters)

This victory against Betis took Real Madrid to second in the table, four points behind their bitter rivals Barcelona, who are currently the only team in La Liga with a perfect record.

Carlo Ancelotti expresses satisfaction with Real Madrid’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti faced some pressure going into the game, with the main concern being the attacking balance, as Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Mbappe struggled to make an impact.

As a result, Ancelotti appeared to adjust his approach slightly and revealed that the change worked in their favor this time.

“We tried to play with Vinicius and Rodrygo on the outside, sometimes they come inside, but I think it worked out pretty well. Defensively, with the three in the middle, we were much more solid," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti also expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, particularly in the second half. Madrid registered 22 shots, with seven on target, while limiting Betis to just 11 shots, which would have certainly pleased the Italian.

"I had a good feeling in the first half, it was a bit difficult for us to change direction, but the team was into the game and we defended well. In the second half we increased the pace, as the team is used to. Problem solved? Obviously we are not at our best level, but this will come little by little," he added. (via ManagingMadrid)

After the international break, Los Blancos will travel to face Real Sociedad on September 14, followed by their first Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart (September 17)

