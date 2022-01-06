"The best central midfielder in the country" - Paul Parker urges Manchester United to 'spend a fortune' on Premier League superstar

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker believes the Red Devils should sign West Ham United star Declan Rice no matter the cost.

Rice has been phenomenal for West Ham this season, having scored four goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Parker believes the Englishman is the "best midfielder in the country." He feels Rice would be the perfect player for the Red Devils to pursue if they are willing to break the bank on a midfielder. Parker said:

"If you wanted to spend a fortune on a midfield player, go and get Declan Rice. Declan is the best central midfielder in the country. If City wants to pay £100 million for Jack Grealish, if someone wants you to pay £160 million [for Declan Rice], then you gotta pay it because Jack Grealish wasn't worth £100 million. They’ve set a mark now."

Paul Pogba's future remains shrouded in doubt while Nemanja Matic is fast approaching the twilight of his career. Consequently, the Red Devils would be wise to go after a midfielder of Rice's quality in the summer.

However, it's worth noting that West Ham could finish above Ralf Rangnick's side this season. Consequently, it seems unlikely that the Englishman will make the switch in the ongoing window.

"This is because he wants to do everything" - Parker compares Rice to Manchester United greats

Rice has been one of West Ham's best players this season.

Parker even went as far as comparing Rice to some of the great Manchester United midfielders of the past. The Englishman has been immense at the center of the park for West Ham this season. Rice has also been allowed to move forward a lot more than he did previously at the club.

Parker believes that his style of play from midfield is now reminiscent of some incredible former Red Devils players. He explained:

"Declan Rice is the closest player that Manchester United could ever get, who you would say is -- ‘no he’s Bryan Robson, no he’s Roy Keane, no he’s Paul Ince.’ This is because he wants to do everything. He’s one of those players who wants to say ‘please don't label me.’"

Parker added:

"Don’t label me as a defensive midfield player. Don't label me as an attacking midfielder as I want to be all over the park trying to control everything."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature.



(Source: Sun Sport) Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/0VUqGsSgjJ

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City are also rumored to be interested in signing Rice next summer.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra