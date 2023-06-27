"The best comeback ever" - Fans react to Lionel Messi's Argentina career following return to national team after shock retirement in 2016

On June 27 in 2016, Argentina captain Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football after La Albiceleste suffered a defeat against Chile in the Copa America final. Messi missed a penalty during the penalty shoot-out in the final.

Messi, however, has since made a remarkable comeback to the national team. He led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, his first international trophy. The little magician then led his country to the FIFA World Cup glory in 2022, also winning the Golden Ball by scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

After announcing his retirement in 2016, Messi said (via B/R Football):

"For me, the national team is over. I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion."

However, Lionel Messi's return has been nothing short of phenomenal. He completed football after leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year. Fans reacted to the return as one wrote on Instagram:

"The best comeback ever."

Fans commented about Lionel Messi's comeback to the national team

Nani backed Lionel Messi to be a success at the MLS

Lionel Messi is set to embark on a new journey in his career. The Argentine will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30, 2023.

Ex-Manchester United star Nani, who previously played in the MLS for Orlando City, tipped Messi to be a success in the league. Nani said about the Argentina captain (via GOAL):

"I think, for him, it will be a very good experience. You have to have the power to manage the small things that will make things difficult for him like turf and the long flights. He can manage that. He doesn't have to do it for all of the games. He'll enjoy it a lot."

He added:

"Playing in America was amazing for me and I think everyone likes the lifestyle here, and the momentum of the league is fantastic. For him and for the fans that follow MLS, it will be a very good time because he is a great player who can deliver fantastic football, and that's the most important thing."

Lionel Messi will have a familiar face beside him at Inter Miami as the MLS club confirmed that Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets will also join the side as a free agent.

