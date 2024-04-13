"The best and the most complete player ever" - When Cesc Fabregas made bold claims about Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Few comparisons in world sport can match that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as their rivalry has remained on for the best part of two decades. Many footballers have waded into the debate, sharing their opinions on who of the duo they think is greater.

Few players in the modern game can lay claim to having played at a higher level than former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas, who enjoyed a successful career. Back in 2018, the then-Chelsea man shared his thoughts on the raging debate between the pair.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph, the Spaniard revealed that not winning the World Cup would not define the Argentine great due to his struggles on the international stage. He reiterated that Lionel Messi would be remembered as the best player ever, regardless of the World Cup.

“For me, Leo will always be the best player ever, with or without the World Cup," Fabregas said.

"Of course, I know when we talk in 20 or 30 years, if you win the World Cup, the future generations who do not watch him now will be even more clear on the fact Leo was the best because they can say ‘he won a World Cup,'" he added.

Fabregas said:

"But people who have played with him or know about football will tell you he is the best and the most complete player ever. Cristiano is fantastic and everyone admires him for what he does, the guy is a competitor.

"But talent-wise and when we talk about the complete player, Leo became the best goalscorer ever, became the best passer ever, he can score with both feet, his head, he can dribble around four players."

Cesc Fabregas played with Lionel Messi first at the Barcelona academy, and also with the first team. The Spanish midfielder also played against Cristiano Ronaldo in his time in the Premier League, as well as in La Liga.

Messi finally claimed the elusive World Cup title At the 2022 edition. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal fell in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar, which might have been his last.

Cesc Fabregas ignores Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in naming toughest opponent

Retired football star Cesc Fabregas has ignored two of the most iconic footballers ever, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as he named his toughest opponent. The former midfielder reserved the honour for ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

In a chat with SPORTBible, Fabregas revealed the features that made Gerrard such a tough opponent to play against. He highlighted his completeness and revealed that he learned from watching him play.

"I always felt he had everything in his locker.

"He could dictate play, he could score goals, do assists, make runs in behind. Offensively he was very strong.

"For me he was a role model and someone, looking back, I really appreciate playing against. I learned a lot from him."

Fabregas and Gerrard were among the finest midfielders to feature in the Premier League in the 2000's, and they both left lasting legacies on the competition.

