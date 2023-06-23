"The best day of my life" - Delivery driver opens up on meeting Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo after delivering churros to their house

A delivery partner, Juan Pablo, once got to meet Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo after going to deliver churros to his house. He recently spoke about how surreal the experience was for him.

The manager of the shop, Sofia, told Info Funes:

“What I always do is register the number and then write to him, so I contacted him. He asked me for three dozen churros, and we sent him to Kentucky."

She added:

“I was with so many orders that day that I didn't relate who they were. It has happened to us on other occasions that they order us, and we send them our products, although we never thought they were for Leo, that he ate them. Knowing that the champion's family received them was pampering the soul, but this surpassed everything."

Juan Pablo, an 18-year-old went to deliver it to Lionel Messi's house. Speaking about meeting Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Pablo said:

“It took the cadet almost 45 minutes to come back, he was almost shaking and crying because he couldn't believe what had happened to him. He told us that Antonela was the one who took care of him, that Mateo hugged him, and Leo greeted him from the back of the house. He couldn't take a photo, but he took that memory with him."

He added:

“It was the best day of my life, I still can't believe it. I think of that moment, and tears come to my eyes."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo set to start new chapter in United States

Lionel Messi, with Antonela Roccuzzo and the rest of the family, are set to embark on a new journey in the United States. Messi recently announced that he will join MLS club Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Messi's time at European football comes to an end with the move. He represented Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the continent. He leaves as the all-time top scorer in top five European leagues, with 496 goals.

