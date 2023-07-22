“The best ever” – Ex-Real Madrid hero salutes Lionel Messi after incredible winner on Inter Miami debut

Argentina star Angel Di Maria has hailed Lionel Messi as the best player ever following his incredible free-kick winner for Inter Miami in injury time.

Coming on in the 54th minute, Messi netted the winner for his new side in the 94th minute from a set-piece, whipping one over the wall and into the back of the net for a sublime finish. Having only entered the action in the second half, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner announced himself to Inter Miami fans in a way only he could have.

After leaving PSG on a free transfer this summer, he was heavily touted to return to Barcelona but signed for Inter Miami instead. Last Sunday (July 16), Messi was unveiled as their new player at a packed DRV PNK Stadium, which was watched by three billion people online.

A week later, on his club debut for the Herons, the Argentine gave fans another reason to cheer. He entered the field for Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute for his first appearance for Inter Miami.

It was turning out to be a quiet debut for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, but he found a great opportunity to score in stoppage time, and he did. Messi stepped up to take a free-kick from 30 yards out and delicately placed it into the top corner to make it 2-1.

Messi later shared a few pictures from the game on Instagram, which has since garnered over 11 million likes and 124,000 comments. One of them was from his international teammate Di Maria, who wrote (as translated from Spanish):

"The best ever"

Di Maria's comment on Messi's post

Before the game, Miami hadn't won in 13 games across competitions, but Messi made an instant impact.

However, this was a Leagues Cup clash, and fans will have to wait until August 21 2023 for his MLS debut. That's when Miami resume their league campaign, hosting Charlotte on matchday 23.

Inter Miami to breathe new life with Lionel Messi arrival?

It has been a torrid campaign for Inter Miami in 2023. They've won just five times in 22 games and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points.

Lionel Messi's arrival could be the game-changer, though. The Argentine gave a glimpse of what's in store for them with a stunning free-kick on debut that earned the Herons their first win in 13 games.

With MLS fixtures set to resume next month, a lot will be riding on the 36-year-old. There are 12 more games till the end of the season, and if Messi continues in the same vein, Miami could turn things around.