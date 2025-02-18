“The best to ever do it” - Arsenal legend Ian Wright makes ‘GOAT’ claim about Lionel Messi in new advertisement ahead of MLS season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright referred to Lionel Messi as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in a recent commercial ahead of the 2025 Major Soccer League season (MLS). The duo teamed up in an advert for the popular sportswear brand Adidas and the MLS.

In the video uploaded on Inter Miami's official Instagram Wright hailed Messi's legacy and prowess. He labeled the Inter Miami star as "your favorite players' favorite player", and "the GOAT" and called him:

"The best player to ever do it."

Watch the video below:

Lionel Messi has cemented his status as one of football's great since arriving at Inter Miami on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023. In his first season, he guided the club to the Leagues Cup, contributing 11 goals and five assists in 14 matches across competitions.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was out for a significant period during the 2024-25 season, but still pitched in 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games across competitions. Inter Miami won the Supporters' Shiled but failed to go far in the MLS Cup as they were eliminated in the first round by Atlanta United.

Nevertheless, Messi's contribution was recognized as he won the 2024 MLS MVP award. Inter Miami will kick off their 2025 MLS campaign with a home clash against New York City on Saturday, February 22.

How have Lionel Messi and Inter Miami performed ahead of the 2025 season?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have been in good shape ahead of their 2025 campaign. The Herons recently wrapped up their pre-season tour across the Americas.

They drew 2-2 with Mexican side Club America and were held to a goalless draw by Peruvian outfit Club Universitario de Deportes in their first two pre-season games. Javier Mascherano's side then defeated Sporting San Miguel 3-1 and Olimpia 5-0. They rounded up their preparations with a 2-2 draw versus fellow MLS side Orlando City.

Lionel Messi was on target against Club America and Olimpia scoring a goal each against the two sides. Inter Miami will next be in action on Thursday, February 20 when they kick off their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign against Sporting KC.

