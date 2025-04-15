"The best ever" - When Alan Shearer made his GOAT pick during peak of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

The 2010s were a period where the Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi debate peaked, with both players seemingly matching each other at every turn. Premier League and England legend Alan Shearer, however, had a very clear view as to who he considered the GOAT, even at this time.

Ad

Messi has benefited more from playing into the 2020s, winning three major trophies with Argentina, including the FIFA World Cup, and claiming the Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2023. Shearer picked the Argentine forward as the GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 after watching him against Tottenham Hotspur.

Alan Shearer was left in a state of amazement after seeing Lionel Messi score twice to lead Barcelona to a 4-2 win over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League in October 2018. The pundit declared the Argentine star as the best ever, listing out the various qualities that the forward combined to make him so.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Messi the best ever. Goals. Skill. Work rate. Attitude. An artist. #TOTBAR"

The 21st century will likely be remembered in football history for the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in world football. The pair broke records at will, earning individual and team honours and plaudits.

Messi won the Ballon d'Or eight times, most recently in 2023, and is the most decorated player in football history with 46 trophies. Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the only player in football history with over 900 professional goals.

Ad

Ex-Barcelona star weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele has shared his thoughts on who he considers to be the greatest footballer ever in a press conference. The PSG forward spoke with the press ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League clash against Aston Villa, and he made his thoughts known.

Dembele pointed out that he has played with the most fun in his career at the French club, but declined from naming them as the best team he has played for. He pointed out his having played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona makes it difficult to choose, as he considers the Argentine as the greatest ever.

Ad

“I don't know if this PSG is the best team I've played for, because I played at Barça with Lionel Messi, who for me is the greatest player of all time. But it's one of the teams where I have the most fun.”

Dembele has been in sensational form this season, helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title with six games left in the season. The 27-year-old leads the way in the league's goalscoring charts with 21 goals, and plays a starring role in their pursuit of European glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More