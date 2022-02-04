“The best example of this is Cristiano Ronaldo” – Berbatov to Indian footballers in hope of inspiring them to play for Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov hopes to see Indian players in the Premier League someday.

The Bulgarian, who struck 19 times in the English top flight with three different teams, ended his illustrious career in the Indian Premier League. He turned up for the Kerala Blasters in 2017-18 after a year's hiatus, making nine appearances and scoring once.

During a recent promotional event, Berbatov shared his thoughts on the untapped footballing potential in India. He also shared his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's example.

The striker shared a dressing room with the Portuguese ace for just one season, in 2008-09, before the latter joined Real Madrid. He won the league and league cup that season, scoring 14 goals, while Ronaldo contributed 26. United lost to Barcelona in the Champions League final, though.

Superpower Football @SuperpowerFb with the Red Devils also keen on picking up Indian talent for their grassroot programs.



When do you think we would see an Indian feature in the Premier League? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



#ISL Former Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov wants an Indian to play for Manchester Unitedwith the Red Devils also keen on picking up Indiantalent for their grassroot programs.When do you think we would see an Indian feature in the Premier League? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Former Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov wants an Indian to play for Manchester United 🔴 with the Red Devils also keen on picking up Indian 🇮🇳 talent for their grassroot programs. When do you think we would see an Indian feature in the Premier League? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ISL https://t.co/Tz8z3f31aB

Berbatov has urged Indian players to look up to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who's back at Manchester United for a second spell, saying there's no substitute for hard work: The Bulgarian said:

“I was telling the young players in India that they need to work hard, otherwise nothing will happen. The best example of this is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is working so hard at United even though he is so talented, and we all see the results."

Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov believes Indian players can succeed in Europe

The 41-year-old, who had humble beginnings at CSKA Sofia, became a household name for his exploits at Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it was at Manchester United where he enjoyed tremendous success, lifting six titles, including two Premier League and one Champions League.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom



Happy 41st birthday to former "My mind was always set on joining Manchester United. How can you not go to United? I wanted to win trophies and play for the biggest club and the biggest club in England is Manchester United."Happy 41st birthday to former #MUFC forward Dimitar Berbatov "My mind was always set on joining Manchester United. How can you not go to United? I wanted to win trophies and play for the biggest club and the biggest club in England is Manchester United."Happy 41st birthday to former #MUFC forward Dimitar Berbatov 🎉

The final years of his career were marred by injuries and loss of form, so much so that he went one year without playing for a club before coming to India.

The former Manchester United striker feels there is incredible potential in the country. He hopes to see an Indian player make it big on the European stage, saying:

“When I was in India, I used to wonder why can’t an Indian player make that jump from India to the European Championship? That would be a great success, in my opinion.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Hopefully, a senior Indian player can one day make the transfer to United. Even if you come from India and the football there is not up to the European level, you need to believe in yourself. Don't be shy or think that everyone is better than you. Believe in yourself. Go with the mindset that you can succeed.”

Edited by Bhargav