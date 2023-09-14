The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper nominees: Manchester United star Andre Onana, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and other candidates revealed

FIFA have released five nominees for this year's The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, including Manchester United's Andre Onana and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, among others.

The Best is an annual FIFA award given to the best goalkeeper in the game. First started in 2017, it has been won by the likes of illustrious custodians like Gianluigi Buffon and Thibault Courtois. Last year, it was won by Emiliano Martinez, who played a key role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The five nominees for this year's The Best FIFA Men's goalkeepers are Onana, Courtois, Ederson, Yasine Bounou, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

All five 'keepers won silverware with club and country last season.

Onana, who joined Manchester United this summer, kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri won the Coppa Italia and Supercopa Espana, finished runner-up in the UEFA Champions League and third in Serie A.

Courtois kept 17 clean sheets in 49 games across competitions for a Real Madrid side that won the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos finished second in the league and reached the Champions League semis.

Ederson, meanwhile, played a key role in Manchester City's historic treble-winning campaign. The Brazilian kept 19 clean sheets in 48 games across competitions, including one in the Champions League final win against Inter (1-0).

Bounou, meanwhile, kept seven clean sheets in 36 games across competitions for Sevilla, who won the UEFA Europa League. Last but not the least, Ter Stegen kept an impressive 28 clean sheets in 50 games across competitions - including 26 in La Liga. He helped Barcelona win their first league title in four years.

How have Manchester United and Real Madrid fared this season?

Manchester United and Real Madrid have endured contrasting starts to their new 2023-24 season. While United have won two of their four league games, losing two, Madrid are perfect in four league outings.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 and recovered from two goals down inside five minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2, both at home. However, they lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur and 3-1 at Arsenal to drop to 11th in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao, 3-1 at Almeria, and 1-0 at Celta Vigo before beating Getafe 2-1 at home. They lead Girona and Barcelona (10 each) by two points in the La Liga points table.