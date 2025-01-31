“The best in history” - Gustavo Dulanto speaks up on importance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the twilight of their careers

Peruvian defender Gustavo Dulanto has admitted that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still on their own level despite being in the twilight of their careers. He believes that it is a nice experience to play against the GOATs as it helps the players.

Speaking to Libero, the 29-year-old centre-back said that Messi and Ronaldo are the best players in the history of football. He believes they are setting the standards in the game right now despite being in the final stages of their career. He said:

"It was nice to add an experience to play with these kinds of players. We know Lionel Messi is the best in history along with Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, unfortunately, they are in their last years, but they are still different. The control, the passes. [Sergio] Busquets himself, Jordi Alba. It’s a nice experience, I’m going to keep the best memories of this game."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have moved away from European football but continue to dominate their leagues. The Argentine has joined Inter Miami in MLS while the Portuguese superstar has joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi admit their retirement is close

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have confirmed that they are planning their retirements. The duo have claimed that they do not see much time left in their careers and are just trying to enjoy their final months on the pitch.

Speaking in 2024, Ronaldo told the media in Portugal via Football London:

"I just want to enjoy. The plan for retirement? If it has to happen, in one or two years... I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon... I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don’t feel motivated, I will retire."

Messi claimed that he would call it time on his career as soon as he feels he cannot perform at his best and said via Eurosport:

"I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer able to perform, that I no longer enjoy or help my team-mates, I will quit. "I'm very self-critical. I know when I'm good, when I'm bad, when I'm playing well, and when I'm playing badly."

"When I feel it's time to take that step, I'll take it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I'll always try to keep competing because it's what I like and what I know how to do."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have confirmed that Inter Miami and Al-Nassr will be their final clubs, respectively.

