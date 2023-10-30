“The best in history”, “This one is for the haters” – Who said what: Football world reacts as Lionel Messi wins 8th Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was bestowed with the 2023 Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday, October 30. This marks the eighth time that the maestro has bagged the honor, cementing his place as the greatest footballer of all time. The football world took to social media to react to the win, with clubs, footballers, and pundits congratulating the Argentine legend.

Captaining Argentina to their World Cup triumph in 2022, Messi ended a 36-year wait for La Albiceleste. The talismanic forward provided a performance for the ages in last winter's scintillating final against France.

Lionel Messi scored a brace in the pulsating 3-3 draw and converted his effort in the penalty shoot-out, ultimately walking away with the player of the match award.

Fending off competitors, including Manchester City's Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain colleague Kylian Mbappe, Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or. His exploits for PSG during the 2022/23 title-winning season can't be overlooked either - participating in 41 fixtures, netting 21 goals, and providing 20 assists.

The football world reacted to the legend's 8th Ballon d'Or award on social media, with Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria saying:

“You're the best in history.”

Journalist Roy Nemer said:

“This one is for the haters.”

Here is a selection of their posts:

Lionel Messi has secured his eighth Ballon d'Or, 14 years on

Lionel Messi's career with FC Barcelona spanned 17 years from 2004 to 2021, in which he played some of the best football the world has ever witnessed. After winning his first Ballon d'Or at just 22 in 2009, the Argentine virtuoso has now, 14 years later, made a new mark in history with a record-extending eighth accolade.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five awards, the Portugal legend didn't even make the shortlist for the 2023 edition.

While accepting the award, Messi said (via Eurosport):

"Thank you very much, to share this with my national team-mates for what we were able to achieve with the national team."

Further reflecting on his World Cup triumph, he added:

"To be able to win the World Cup and really achieve my dream, to share this with all those who were involved."

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women's World Cup with Spain, clinched the fifth edition of the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid scooped up the Kopa Trophy, acknowledging him as the game's best young player. Fellow Argentine Emiliano Martinez picked up the Yashin trophy, while Vinicius Junior won the Socrates award.