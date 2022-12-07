"The best holding midfielder of the World Cup" - Reported Liverpool target's agent addresses transfer interest from Premier League clubs 

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat's agent, Mohammed Sinouh has termed the Moroccan star as the best holding midfielder in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly one of many teams interested in the Fiorentina star, who has fared well at the quadrennial competition.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of Morocco's World Cup campaign, helping them reach the last eight. The African side knocked out 2010 winners Spain in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (December 6), winning 3-0 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Amrabat's agent said that there's enough interest in the midfielder and that he has got a lot of calls for his client lately. Sinouh said:

"Of course, I get a lot of phone calls for Sofyan. The whole world has seen he's the best holding midfielder of the World Cup. Sofyan is top professional; he's focussed on World Cup with Morocco."

Amrabat has played every minute of his team's campaign in Qatar so far.

Pundits praise Liverpool target's performances at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Joe Cole, one of the pundits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was full of praise for Amrabat.

He said on ITV after Morocco beat Spain:

"Amrabat, outstanding. As good a holding midfielder we've seen at the tournament in terms of defensive instinct. The two centre halves, heroes - four centre halves as they both had to come off - and they still was there, unbelievable performance."

Nani, Amrabat's former teammate, also joined the bandwagon and added that the Reds would be perfect for the Moroccan star. He told Tuttomercatoweb:

"Amrabat is a very good player who didn't start well. Maybe he's not among the top three in the world in his role, but he's a good player who is justifying the money spent on him by Fiorentina. He's at the centre of the project. Liverpool on him? I haven't heard the word, also because I don't look for it. I have a different job."

Nani continued:

"But it is true that Liverpool are looking for more than one player in that role. On the figures, if Liverpool want a player, they will spend even 100 million. It depends if they rate him as a Liverpool player or not. As far as Fiorentina are concerned, I am always for giving up in the face of fair offers and then reinvesting in the appropriate way."

The Reds are in the market for two midfielders, with James Milner and Jordan Henderson in the twilight of their career.

