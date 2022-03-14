“The best I have seen him play” – Glenn Hoddle impressed by Arsenal star currently ‘at the top of his game’

Former Premier League midfielder Glenn Hoddle has hailed Arsenal star Martin Odegaard. The Englishman is of the view that the 23-year-old is at the top of his game for the Gunners.

Odegaard initially joined the north London giants on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021. Arsenal then acquired his services on a permanent deal for around £30m last summer.

The Norway international is proving to be a bargain for Mikel Arteta's side, who opted to sign ahead of Leicester City's James Maddison. Odegaard has been in fine form the Gunners since joining them from Real Madrid.

He has scored five goals and provided four assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. While his numbers are not jaw-dropping, Odegaard has established himself as the team's linchpin.

Hoddle has been largely impressed with what he has seen from the midfielder so far. The former Tottenham Hotspur star feels Odegaard has the freedom to play the way he wants at Arsenal. He told Premier League Productions [via HITC]:

“Odegaard is now playing the best I have seen him play. He’s actually playing how he wants to play. He is actually selecting [his passes]. ‘I am not hitting that pass. I am going to do something special’. And he is really at the top of his game.”

Real Madrid signed Odegaard from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset in 2015 when he was just 16 years old. While the midfielder was highly rated at the time, he struggled to earn regular playing time during his six-and-a-half-year spell with Los Blancos.

Odegaard made only 11 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants. He spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad before joining Arsenal.

Arsenal's summer transfer business proving to be huge success

The Gunners made six major additions to their squad ahead of the 2021-23 season. They spent close to £150m for their players and even received criticism for 'overspending' from some quarters.

However, the club's summer transfer business is proving to be a huge success. Most, if not all, of Mikel Arteta's signings have settled in well at the north London club this season.

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Odegaard have established themselves as regular starters for the Gunners. Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, on the other hand, have become efficient squad players.

Arteta's side now appear to be on course to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. They currently sit fourth in the table with 51 points from 26 games. They have also played three games fewer than fifth-placed Manchester United.

