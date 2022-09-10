“The best I’ve ever seen” – What Gabriel Jesus said about greatest player debate dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi resurfaces

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus provided his thoughts on the Greatest Of All Time debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in 2019. He named the Argentine maestro the best he has ever seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have established themselves as the best footballers of this generation. It is telling that only Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been able to win the Ballon d'Or apart from them since 2008.

At 37 and 35 years of age respectively, Ronaldo and Messi are nearing the end of their careers. However, they continue to dominate debates about who is the greatest football player of all time.

Players, pundits and fans have expressed their thoughts on the debate over the years and continue to do so. Jesus is one such player who has openly named his choice for the Greatest Of All Time tag.

Speaking ahead of Brazil's Copa America semi-final clash against Argentina in 2019, the Arsenal man expressed his admiration for Messi. He completely disregarded Ronaldo, but named the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and compatriot Ronaldo Nazario as the best players in his opinion. Jesus was quoted as saying by Tribuna:

"In my lifetime, I have seen very few players who are said to be the best in history. Lionel Messi, for me, is the best I’ve ever seen. I’m a little split between him and Ronaldo Nazario."

Interestingly, Jesus has played just two games against both Ronaldo and Messi in club competitions. However, he has faced the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on five occasions with Brazil.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are heading towards the end of their careers. However, they are still considered important players to Manchester United and PSG respectively.

The Argentinean maestro has made a flying start to the 2022-23 season with Les Parisiens. He has found the back of the net four times and provided six assists for his teammates from eight matches across all competitions.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Messi has his title on his shirt, and Ronaldo has his new title on his shirt.



Messi: GOAT



Ronaldo: TeamViewer Messi has his title on his shirt, and Ronaldo has his new title on his shirt.Messi: GOATRonaldo: TeamViewer 👀 Messi has his title on his shirt, and Ronaldo has his new title on his shirt. 🐐 Messi: GOAT🔭 Ronaldo: TeamViewer https://t.co/WjZOcwuW6U

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has seen his playing time limited at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He has played seven matches for the Red Devils this term, but has started in just two of them. He is also yet to open his account for the season.

It is worth noting that the two superstars are likely to play their final FIFA World Cup this year. The latest edition of the tournament will take place in Qatar between November and December.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer