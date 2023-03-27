"The best investment Liverpool can make" - Former Anfield star urges FSG to splash the cash and sign long-term target

Liverpool have been urged to sign Jude Bellingham by their former player Bobby Duncan. The Englishman is a target for the Reds but they face tough competition from Real Madrid for his signature.

Bellingham is looking to take the next step in his career and has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund. The German side are reportedly ready to sell him but have slapped a €150 million price tag on him.

Duncan believes the Reds would spend €130 million on midfielders in the next five years, so it would be ideal to put that amount into the Englishman's signature this summer. He tweeted:

"130 million for Jude is the best investment Liverpool can make. They'd spend that in five years on new midfielders rather than having a midfielder for the next 15 years in concrete."

Liverpool told to sign Jude Bellingham and another midfielder

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants the Reds to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer but believes they will need another signing. The Frenchman wants Mason Mount to be added to their squad as well.

He told Betting Sites:

"I think they should go for both to be honest. They are two players that can play together. If you can't do Bellingham, you can do Mount, but in my opinion you should go for both. They've played together for England too, which would help. It's a lot of money but it's two young really good players so go for both and see who is willing to come. But the 'top four' position is something that will make players agree or not. As these sorts of players are the ones that need to be playing Champions League football and that's a big problem in attracting these sorts of players for Liverpool if they don't make the top 4."

Meanwhile, former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Ruben Neves could be a good partner for Bellingham. He told Football Insider:

"I think Liverpool could do with three midfielders. Getting him [Neves], Bellingham and another would be perfect for them this summer. He'd be a great signing. It will hit them in their pocket, for sure, but they've got to do it. They need a fresh midfield if they want to get anywhere near the Premier League title again."

Liverpool are looking to rebuild their midfield and have been linked with multiple midfielders.

