“The best number 10 I have ever seen” - Belgium captain Eden Hazard makes incredible claim on Lionel Messi’s ex-Argentina teammate

Belgium captain forward Eden Hazard has labeled Argentina legend Juan Roman Riquelme as the best number 10 he has seen play.

Hazard was speaking following Belgium's 1-0 FIFA World Cup win over Canada in their FIFA World Cup opener. Michy Batshuayi's first-half strike was enough to give the Red Devils all three points in a match where they were lucky to escape with a cleansheet.

After the match, Hazard named Riquelme as his idol and hoped that he could meet him someday. The former Chelsea attacker also opined that the Argentine could thrive in today's football as well.

"He's an idol, the best number 10 I have ever seen play. I haven't met him and I hope one day it can happen. Players like Riquelme can play in today's football," he told Diario Ole.

Riquelme is considered one of the greatest Argentine footballers of all time. The attacking midfielder represented the national team until 2008, making 51 appearances for them across competitions. He scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists in them.

He played the majority of his club football in Argentina but represented Spanish sides Villarreal and Barcelona between 2002 and 2007. He was also part of the 2006 World Cup and played alongside Lionel Messi, who is now captaining Argentina in Qatar.

Eden Hazard starts as Belgium beat Canada in their FIFA World Cup opener

Eden Hazard led Belgium to a 1-0 win against Canada in their FIFA World Cup opener. Roberto Martinez's side was dominated by the north American side, who had 22 shots on goal as compared to Belgium's nine.

The Red Devils somehow managed to hold on to their slender lead and take a considerable step toward the World Cup knockouts. Canada's lack of composure in front of goal played in favor of the European side, who will have to improve their defensive organisation to harbor any hope of winning the tournament.

The other two teams in their group (Group F), Croatia and Morocco, played out a goalless draw earlier in the day. The Eden Hazard-led side will next face Morocco on Sunday, November 26, before squaring off against Croatia in their final group encounter on Thursday, December 1.

