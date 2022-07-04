“The best option for both parties” – Ally McCoist explains what ‘could suit’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United amid transfer rumors

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has advised Manchester United to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer, amid rumors of the superstar seeking a premature exit. The Portuguese star’s current deal with the Red Devils runs out in June 2023.

More than a decade after leaving the club, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, joining from Juventus for a €15million fee.

He ended the season with 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions, emerging as the club’s leading scorer by a country mile. Despite his impressive performances, the club crashed out of the Champions League and finished sixth in the Premier League.

Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

As per transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has asked United to let him leave this summer, expressing his desire to see more ambition. McCoist asked the Red Devils to fulfill the 37-year-old’s wishes, claiming that it was the “best option” for both parties. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“I honestly think right now, the best option for both parties is for him to leave the club. These articles that have come out, they're not by chance, they've been leaked out deliberately and you can guarantee that his representatives will be having a sniff about in Chelsea, Napoli all these clubs and if there is interest I think it could suit all parties if he goes.”

Over two spells, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has featured in 330 games for the Mancunians, recording 142 goals and 71 assists. He has helped them to three Premier League titles and a Champions League, amongst other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure could be a boon for Manchester United

Without Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Manchester United would have to bring in a couple of capable goalscorers. If they can overcome that particular hurdle, they could be in for an exciting time under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s immense stature makes him a default starter in any team he plays for. Knowing that it is difficult to bench Ronaldo, Ten Hag probably would not have much freedom to shuffle his pack around. With a new forward in his place, the Dutchman could be a little bit more experimental, without running the risk of angering a big superstar and his sizable fanbase.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Tyrell Malacia is at Carrington this morning for the second part of his medical. Expected to complete signing after that.



MU’s International players return to training today.



Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected due to family reasons. Club has accepted this explanation. Tyrell Malacia is at Carrington this morning for the second part of his medical. Expected to complete signing after that. MU’s International players return to training today.Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected due to family reasons. Club has accepted this explanation.

Of course, all of it is still a theory, but losing Cristiano Ronaldo might not be as big of a catastrophe as many believe it’d be.

