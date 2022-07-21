"The best player I have seen when it comes to what he can do with the ball" - Liverpool cult hero John Arne Riise makes bold claim on ex-Premier League star 

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has claimed that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Dembele is the best player he's seen on the ball.

The former left-back played alongside Dembele during the Belgian's time at Fulham. The now 35-year-old then moved to Spurs in 2012 after just two seasons at Craven Cottage.

Dembele played 249 times for the North London club before moving to Guangzhou City in 2019 and gained 82 Belgium caps as well.

Speaking to the Filthy Fellas podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport, Riise heaped praise on his former teammate.

The former Liverpool defender explained:

“How he didn’t end up at, I mean Spurs is a big team, but (how he didn’t end up at a bigger team). Oh my God, with the ball, his strength and his vision. Oh my goodness. He is the best player I have seen when it comes to what he can do with the ball. His touch. You couldn’t get the ball off him."

He added:

“Everybody says that in every club. He was unbelievable. He comes to training and he is so chilled, like he is on the pitch and relaxed. It doesn’t look like he cares. But when the ball is there, oh my God. He was so strong as well.”

Riise's choice is high-praise indeed for the central midfielder. The former Norwegian full-back also played with the likes of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, as well as Monaco's Thierry Henry.

John Arne Riise shocked by transfer of former Fulham teammate

The former Norway international recently spoke of his surprise when former Fulham player Dan Burns left Brighton to join Newcastle United for £13.5 million (Transfermarkt).

The tall defender reminded Riise of two great former teammates, Brede Hangeland and Sami Hyppia. Riise admitted that he was surprised that the 30-year-old moved to Tyneside.

As per HITC Sport, Riise proclaimed:

“Newcastle? What a great move, by the way. I didn’t see that coming when I played with him. But he was young then. I didn’t see him playing for Newcastle, at that time. I am honest with you."

He added:

“But he took steps and, like you said Brede Hangeland was tall and Sami Hyypia, the same when I played with him. He has a great left foot, though. Passing-wise. And he is a lot tackle smarter than he was back then, so he is taking steps.”

