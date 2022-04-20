"The best player on the pitch" - Paul Robinson lauds Liverpool superstar who is currently 'on another level'

Former English League Cup winner Paul Robinson has praised Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the latter's recent displays.

Alcantara has been in excellent form for the Reds over the last few weeks. He was particularly impressive in his side's FA Cup semifinal victory against Manchester City and their Premier League win against Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has now received praise from Robinson, who was part of the last Tottenham Hotspur team to win a major trophy back in 2008. The former goalkeeper told Football Insider:

“Thiago is an unbelievable player. A world-class player. That pass in the second half [v Man City], wow. He has been the best player on the pitch in the last couple of matches.”

Robinson went on to add:

“I thought he was a great signing when he first joined but it was a stop-start season for him last year. This year he has had his injuries again. His vision, energy, engine, athleticism and intelligence is there for all to see. He brings something a little bit different to that midfield when he plays. It is that extra bit of quality. He is on another level.”

In the contest against City on 16 April, Alcantara completed 90% of his passes and both his attempted dribbles, recorded a key pass and won 10 of his 11 duels. His fantastic display helped Jurgen Klopp's side pick up a 3-2 win and set up a meeting with Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The Spaniard followed it up with another commanding display against United last night (19 April) at Anfield. Alcantara had 132 touches and 108 completed passes at an incredible completion rate of 96%. He also registered three key passes and completed all six of his long-ball attempts. All four were game-high figures.

Thanks to his exploits, Liverpool routed the Red Devils 4-0 to move to the top of the Premier League standings.

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara is slowly proving his doubters wrong

Alcantara joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020 after winning an unprecedented treble with Bayern Munich the previous season. There was no doubt about his class and ability, but there were worries about his fitness and injury record.

The 31-year-old did struggle in his first season at Anfield, making 30 appearances across all competitions. A knee injury saw him miss several matches for his club, though he played a key role in Spain's run to the semifinals at Euro 2020.

Alcantara has already matched that number this season and is slowly becoming a fixture in Liverpool's midfield. His creativity and composure is a massive plus for the Reds alongside the work-rate and leadership of Jordan Henderson and the defensive acumen of Fabinho.

The Spaniard will undoubtedly play a key role as Klopp's side look to win the quadruple.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee