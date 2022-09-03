"The best player in training" - Kieran Tierney praises hard-working Arsenal teammate

Arsenal have been the best team so far in the Premier League this season, with the north London outfit sitting at the top of the league table. However, Scottish full-back Keiran Tierney believes fans are yet to see the best of youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

The young England international has come through the ranks at the club and is currently one of the most important players in manager Mikel Arteta’s system. Smith Rowe is not just a gifted player but also a fantastic trainer, with Tierney telling Goal (via The Sun) ahead of the side’s clash against Manchester United:

"The best player in training would be Smith Rowe. The fans can see how good he is but by training with him every day you realize how special he is. He can take the ball under pressure, he can beat, he can score goals and get assists, so he's a great player and I love playing with him."

Smith Rowe has appeared sporadically for Arsenal so far this season, coming off the bench thrice in five matches without starting any games. However, his teammates seem to hold him in high regard.

Club captain Martin Odegaard is unlikely to feature when the Gunners face United after picking up an injury against Aston Villa in midweek (August 31). Smith Rowe could get a chance to shine for his boyhood club at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Arsenal have made a good start to the Premier League season

The Gunners have won all of their first five games in one of the best starts they have ever had in the Premier League. This brilliant run in form has seen the side concede just four goals, the second-best defensive quality in the league so far.

Arsenal's wins have come against newly-promoted Fulham and Bournemouth, as well as Leicester City, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace.

They face Man United at Old Trafford next The last time Arsenal went to Old Trafford in their 6th game of the season, they went unbeaten and won the league.They face Man United at Old Trafford next The last time Arsenal went to Old Trafford in their 6th game of the season, they went unbeaten and won the league.They face Man United at Old Trafford next 👀 https://t.co/sypSmOTlc1

Arsenal will start off their continental campaign next week when they face FC Zurich and will hope to take their domestic league form into Europe. With games looming against Tottenham and Liverpool before mid-October, the Gunners will want to keep their momentum going.

The Gunners will have to deal with their first major test this season against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4)

