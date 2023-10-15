"The best player in the world right now" - Pundit lauds Real Madrid superstar, backs star to win Ballon d'Or

Former Everton defender Joleon Lescott has backed England international and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

The 20-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a fee of £88.5 million. Since then, he has had a huge impact on the club, laying out three assists and scoring 10 times in as many games across competitions.

Lescott believes if Bellingham's form continues, there is nothing stopping the latter from winning the Ballon d'Or in the future. He said, via the Daily Mail:

"He's [Bellingham] the best player in the world right now... He's carrying himself well and delivering on the pitch. He understands the game at a level he shouldn't at his age. Long may it continue for himself and England because he could win the Ballon d'Or and that would be a huge thing for England."

Michael Owen was the last English player to win the Ballon d'Or, doing so in 2001. The last time a player(s) from England made the podium was in 2005, when Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard finished second and third, respectively.

Bellingham sat out in his team's 1-0 friendly win against Australia on 14 October. But he is expected to feature for the Three Lions when they face Italy in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on 17 October at Wembley.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti names four UEFA Champions League favorites

Carlo Ancelotti has named Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as the four favorites for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Los Blancos have won the competition a record 14 times while Manchester City are the defending champions. Bayern, a team Ancelotti has managed in the past, won the competition six times in the past.

Barcelona are five-time champions, with their last title coming in the 2014-15 season when they won the treble. Asked to name his favorites for the 2023-24 season, Ancelotti told Italian outlet Gazzetta di Parma, via MadridUniversal:

"My favorites to win the Champions League? Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern."

All four aforementioned teams lead their respective Champions League groups, winning both of their opening games.