“The best player in the world is there, and that generates great expectation" - Luis Suarez makes Lionel Messi claim after making Inter Miami move

New Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has hailed his former Barcelona and current teammate Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Having spent a glorious six-season stint at the Camp Nou in the last decade, the two veteran attackers have joined forces for a final swansong in the twilight of his career.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both Suarez and Messi are coming off prolific club-football seasons, scoring 21 and 11 times across competitions respectively.

After joining the Inter Miami following a prolific season with Brazilian side Gremio this year, Suarez told the club's website after reuniting with his former Barca mates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba:

“They are not just friends; they are players who prove in games (why) they are very well known on a global level.

“The best player in the world is there, and that generates great expectation. After being with them for many years, having achieved many things together, it makes us know each other well. We don’t need much time to understand each other on the pitch."

How did new Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fare together at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi (left) and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez starred in one of the most prolific periods in Barcelona's recent history.

In six glorious seasons between 2014 and 2020, the duo played 269 games together, contributing a joint 99 goal contributions. Suarez provided 56 of these assists to Messi, who returned the favour 43 times.

The Uruguayan notched up an impressive tally of 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games across competitions at the Camp Nou. With Messi by his side, the duo won four La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League as part of a continental treble.

Together with Neymar, Messi and Suarez formed a crack attacking triumvirate up front that terrorised defences in Spain and abroad. Messi reunited with Neymar at PSG for two seasons (2021-22, 2022-23) after the Brazilian had left the Camp Nou in 2017. He has now resumed acquaintances with his good friend Suarezat Inter Miami.

