"The best players make you play better" - Bruno Fernandes excited about learning from Christian Eriksen at Manchester United 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on the club's new signing Christian Eriksen and is 'looking forward to playing alongside him'. Eriksen rose to prominence during his six-and-a-half years with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 69 goals and provided 90 assists in 305 games in all competitions.

He joined Inter Milan in January 2020 but struggled to fit into Antonio Conte's system at the club. The midfielder's life and career were on the line after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland last summer.

Inter terminated his contract in October 2021 as Serie A did not permit him to play due to the presence of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in his body.

He joined Brentford on a six-month contract in January and helped the club avoid relegation last season by scoring one goal and providing four assists in 11 games. His performances caught the attention of United, who were keen to sign an experienced midfielder this summer following the departure of the likes of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the club.

Eriksen is expected to add some much-needed experience to Manchester United's dressing room and provide some cover and competition to Fernandes. The Portugal international has revealed that he is keen to learn from the Dane.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Fernandes said:

"I always learn from players who play similar position as me, so I think Christian has been an amazing player in the past and even last season when he played for Brentford, he was amazing for them and I think he's such a good quality player for us,"

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside him because I think the best players make you play better, make you improve, so I'm looking forward to learn from him and to help him in any way I can."

The Portuguese endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Despite scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in 46 games in all competitions, Fernandes was heavily criticized for his lack of work-rate and inconsistency last season. He has, however, enjoyed an impressive pre-season tour thus far and is showing signs of returning to his best.

Eriksen's arrival could sideline Donny van de Beek at Manchester United again

One player who is likely to have been thrilled with Manchester United's decision to hire Erik ten Hag as their new manager is Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder rose to prominence at Ajax under the guidance of Ten Hag prior to his move to Old Trafford in 2020.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, however, Van de Beek has endured a torrid time. Despite showing glimpses of his talent, he has been unable to become a regular starter for the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton after being starved of playing time at United during the first half of the campaign.

The Dutchman has featured in 50 games for United across all competitions, scoring two goals and registering an equal number of assists.

The 25-year-old has returned to Manchester United, where he is expected to be given the chance to rejuvenate his career under Ten Hag. He was highly impressive during the club's 3-1 victory in their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace earlier this week. However, Eriksen's arrival could result in Van de Beek once again falling down the pecking order.

