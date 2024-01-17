“The best are for playing, not for being left out” - Al-Nassr coach makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal at 2026 World Cup

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro has said that his star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could play the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Portugal.

The 38-year-old is coming off a superb year for club and country, striking 54 times in 59 games across competitions. Forty-four of those strikes came for Al-Nassr, while the rest came for Portugal in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo endured a lean campaign at his last international tournament, scoring only once in five games, as Portugal were upset by Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

A little over a year later, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to play a record-extending sixth European Championship in Germany this summer. His club boss Castro has boldly proclaimed that Ronaldo could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if he continues his excellent form and conditioning.

"If Cristiano is in a team, he is there to play," Castro told Chinese newspaper Titan Sports (as per Record). "It's not to be left out. That does not exist. The best are for playing, not for being left out. And quality has no age.

"Cristiano is still far from his limit. He is in excellent condition. And, I repeat, quality has no age. If he is a 14/15 year old player they will say he is too young. Very young why? He has quality, he has to play. The same with a 40-year-old player."

How has Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo fared at the FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared in five editions of the FIFA World Cup, since his debut in the competition in 2006.

The 38-year-old has eight goals and two assists in 22 games. He has scored in all five editions of the quadrennial competition. In his debut campaign in 2006, Ronaldo scored once in six games as Portugal lost to France in the semifinal and finished fourth.

Four years later, the Portugal legend had another lean campaign, producing a goal and an assist, as the Selecao lost to eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16.

He had another forgettable campaign in 2014, scoring once in three games, as Portugal were knocked out in the group stage. Four years later, though, Ronaldo finally exploded on the biggest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a sensational hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain. He scored once more in three games as Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay in the Round of 16.

Four years later, the Al-Nassr forward scored in a fifth straight World Cup but went scoreless in the next four games as the Selecao lost in the quarterfinal.