“The best signing Arsenal have made since Dennis Bergkamp” - Piers Morgan hails Gunners superstar after 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United

Piers Morgan has hailed Declan Rice as Arsenal's best signing since Dennis Bergkamp after his performance in his side's 6-0 mauling of Sheffield United.

Rice continues to shine with the Gunners since arriving from West Ham United in a club record £105 million deal last summer. He was man of the match and scored in a 6-0 victory against his former club last month at the London Stadium.

The 25-year-old was equally as impressive in Arsenal's emphatic victory away at Sheffield United last night (March 4). The England international bagged his side's fifth at Bramall Lane, taking his tally for the season to five goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions.

The Gunners boast several majorly successful signings in their history such as Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira. They played a key role in the north Londoners' 2004 invincibles season.

However, Morgan thinks Rice has been the club's best signing since Bergkamp as he's been the difference-maker this season. The British broadcaster told talkSPORT:

"If you ask me above all else what has been the difference, it’s Declan Rice. I think he’s been the best signing Arsenal have made since Denis Bergkamp back in the mid 90s."

Bergkamp is a Gunners icon having lit up the Premier League during his time with Arsene Wenger's side. 'The Non-Flying Dutchman' bagged 120 goals and 103 assists in 422 games, winning three Premier League titles.

Mikel Arteta's men are in a three-horse title race with Manchester City and Liverpool. They fell five points short last season after collapsing during the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

Morgan explained how Rice's arrival has helped change the mentality of the team:

"I think putting Declan Rice in front of the defence has made it purr, the keeper [David Raya] has proved [Mikel] Arteta’s faith in him right. I think that when you put it all together Arsenal have a better team and mentality last season and are playing football that’s frankly scintillating."

Arsenal's victory against Sheffield United took them to 61 points in 27 league games. They sit third in the league, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Declan Rice touches on Arsenal players' anguish of missing out on the title last season

Declan Rice is looking to help Arsenal win the title for the first time since 2004.

Rice played no part in the Gunners' agonizing defeat in the Premier League title race to City last season. The English midfielder captained West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory before arriving at the Emirates last summer.

However, the former Chelsea academy youngster shed light on how the north Londoners' dressing room is still reeling from their title collapse. He alluded to them holding an eight-point lead at the turn of the year before faltering (via The Mirror):

"I think last year, Arsenal were the best team in the league. They slipped up at the end and obviously, City always come on so strong. I think the word that they said now is that they can't believe they lost the league obviously eight points ahead."

This season has panned out differently for Arteta's troops as they are chasing the pack albeit just a point behind second-placed City. They have beaten both Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders and Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.