"The best signing of the summer", "The aura is through the roof" - Arsenal fans react as William Saliba signs contract extension

Arsenal fans online are ecstatic as defender William Saliba has penned a new four-year contract with the club, valid until 2028.

The Frenchman was a key player for the Gunners last season. He made 33 appearances across competitions, helping keep 13 clean sheets. Along with Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba was a mainstay at the heart of the Gunners' defense. Hence, the news of his renewal has come as a massive boost for the north Londoners.

He said on the renewal video posted by the club on social media:

"I was born in north Paris. But I became a man in north London. I know it must have been strange for you. I show up, a kid you've never heard of. And then I go away to different clubs before you see me play. But, I know now this was the best plan for me."

He added:

"Last summer when I came back to the club, and became a pivotal part of the team, words can't describe how I feel here."

Saliba further went on to explain how he feels at home at the Emirates in what was a fantastic video posted by the club. Fans reacted to the video, with one writing on Twitter:

"More good news today. The best signing of the summer, so important."

Another fan wrote:

"The Aura is through the roof with this one icl."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as William Saliba extended his Arsenal contract:

Gabriel Jesus said William Saliba's injury caused Arsenal to fall behind in the Premier League title race

Arsenal failed to win the Premier League last season despite leading the table for 248 days. William Saliba's injury played a big factor in their poor run of form at the end of the season.

The Frenchman got injured during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg showdown against Sporting CP at the Emirates. He was out for the rest of the campaign and his injury proved to be a massive setback for the Gunners.

Striker Gabriel Jesus recently pointed out Saliba's importance, saying (via Evening Standard):

“When he plays, we concede few goals, when he doesn’t play, the number (goals conceded) increases...When Saliba got injured, it was complicated. The other defenders are good, but we were playing in a certain way. Look at the stats we concede a lot less with him.”

After Saliba's injury, Arsenal kept just two clean sheets in 11 games.

Fans will hope that William Saliba can stay fit and healthy next season as Arsenal look to improve on their second-place Premier League finish. Mikel Arteta's side will also play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

