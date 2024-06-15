"The best thing was to leave” - Spain captain Alvaro Morata provides update on injury after being taken off in 3-0 win over Croatia

Despite Spain registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Croatia in their Euro 2024 opener on Saturday, the supporters were left concerned when their skipper Alvaro Morata picked up a knock in the second half and had to be subbed off.

The Atletico Madrid striker was taken off ahead of the final 25 minutes, following an impact injury. However, in the post-match conference, the 31-year-old marksman reassured fans that his early exit was a precautionary measure after sustaining a knock.

"I'm fine, it was a blow. Sometimes when you have a strong blow, you feel that other areas of your leg are loaded, and the best thing was to leave," he explained.

Morata also reassured that he is ready for the next match.

"Ready for Italy," he declared.

Meanwhile, Morata shifted the focus on Spain's clinical performance against the 2018 World Cup runner-ups. Right from the first minute, Luis de la Fuente's Spain were switched on and showed great attacking impetus.

"I thought we played well. We put a terrific national team under big pressure. This is a template for how we have to approach all our matches right from the start," the forward reflected.

He also took a moment to commend the traveling fans for their support:

"When so many fans who are dedicated to getting behind us come to a big match like this we really notice the difference. Our supporters were great. And I want to thank them because they helped us start really well!"

"Knew Fabián would put it where I needed" - Spain's Alvaro Morata on his goal against Croatia

Before breaking the deadlock in the 29th minute, Alvaro Morata had another opportunity earlier in the match. But he explained how the ball's trajectory affected his control on the occasion.

When the football was glued to Fabian Ruiz's boots, the outcome was starkly different. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder threaded a gorgeous through ball for Morata to stab home, and the bulldozer of a striker didn't need a second invitation.

"My first chance got away from me because the ball didn't move quickly on a dry pitch and that affected my control. The second came when I knew I'd opened a channel down the middle for a pass and I knew Fabián would put it where I needed," Morata explained.

"And after a lovely assist, Fabián's added a superb goal of his own!" Morata said.

Fabian's goal and Spain's second of the night was a bit of a highlight reel in itself. He swiveled past a couple of Croatian bodies at the edge of the box, before calmly stroking the ball past a helpless Dominik Livakovic in the 32nd minute. His strike gave La Roja the cushion to push forward for the third and kill the tie before half-time.