×
Create
Notifications

"The best type of wins" - Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United's patience in 'deserved' 1-0 win against West Ham

Rangnick was delighted after Manchester United scored a last-gasp winner against West Ham
Rangnick was delighted after Manchester United scored a last-gasp winner against West Ham
Kumar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 22, 2022 11:56 PM IST
News

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said scoring in the last second is the best way to win matches after his side's last-gasp victory over West Ham United.

The Red Devils created several openings but had to rely on a late Marcus Rashford tap-in in the third minute of injury time to pick up the three points on Saturday.

Rangnick: "If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of wins, a clean sheet. I think in the end we deserved to win — a few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever." #mulive [sky]

Rangnick said in his post-match interview:

"If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of wins, a clean sheet. I think in the end we deserved to win — a few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever."

The German also explained that he was happy with how the team defended, and their patient approach to eventually finding the back of the net against the Hammers. Rangnick added:

"Bearing in mind we played a few days ago against Brentford, the team looked physically good. We knew it would take patience, the way we played defensively, won balls back, I was really happy with that."

Manchester United will hope to push on after their late win

The win against West Ham United has lifted Manchester United into the top four places in the Premier League table.

Although both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have games in hand over the Red Devils, Rangnick’s side needed the win to put some pressure on their top four rivals.

The Red Devils have now won two league games in a row and are unbeaten in three after their shock defeat at the hands of Wolves earlier this month.

🤩 @MARCUSRASHFORD WINS IT IN STOPPAGE TIME!#MUFC | #MUNWHU

A clean-sheet will also give the Manchester United defense some confidence as it’s their first since mid-December.

The Red Devils had failed to keep a clean-sheet in five games since their 1-0 win against Norwich City in December.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Rangnick’s side will now get more than a week’s rest as they do not play again in January. The Red Devils will next face Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 4 February.

Edited by Arnav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी