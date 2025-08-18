"The best will win" - Benzema makes feelings clear about battle with Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Ittihad face Al-Nassr in Saudi Super Cup

Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema has insisted that their upcoming Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against Al-Nassr shouldn't be reduced to a one-on-one battle with Cristiano Ronaldo. He also reckons the best team will progress to the final ahead of their fixture, which is set to take place at the Hong Kong Stadium on Tuesday, August 19.Al-Ittihad had a phenomenal 2024-25 campaign, winning the Saudi Pro League title and King Cup of Champions. They are currently the favorites to defeat Al-Nassr, as the latter struggled for consistency last season and ended the season without silverware. However, the Knights of Najd will be seeking to cause an upset under new manager Jorge Jesus.Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo famously played alongside each other at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. The pair formed a devastating partnership up front, helping Los Blancos win 15 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League trophies.During the Al-Nassr pre-match press conference, Benzema was asked about facing Ronaldo, to which he replied (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):&quot;The upcoming match shouldn't be reduced to a one-on-one battle with Cristiano Ronaldo. I played with Ronaldo before, and he's a fantastic player, but tomorrow's match is Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Nassr, and the best will win.&quot;The winner between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will face the victor of Al-Ahli and Al-Qadasiya in the Saudi Super Cup final on Saturday, August 23.&quot;I don’t care about this&quot; - When Karim Benzema provided blunt response to Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot questionAl-Ittihad's Karim Benzema provided an honest response when asked if he could defeat Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. The Frenchman admitted that he didn't care about individual trophies and was focused on winning the SPL title, a feat which Al-Ittihad went on to achieve.Benzema was on target, helping Al-Ittihad defeat Al-Ettifaq 3-2 on April 21 last season. At the time, the 37-year-old was fourth in the Golden Boot race with 18 league goals, whereas Ronaldo was in the lead with 23 goals.Following the game, the former Real Madrid star stated (via GOAL):&quot;I don’t care about this my friend. The most important thing is the (SPL) trophy.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo went on to win his second SPL Golden Boot, scoring 25 goals in 30 appearances. Meanwhile, Ivan Toney finished second with 23 goals, and Karim Benzema came in third with 21 goals.