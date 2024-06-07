"The better the opposition, the better his decisions" - Roberto Martinez says 19-year-old star can play for Manchester United

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has backed Benfica midfielder Joao Neves to join Manchester United. The tactician believes the 19-year-old has what it takes to thrive at Old Trafford amid speculation linking him with a move there this summer.

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Manchester United are expected to bolster their squad with a number of important additions. With uncertainties surrounding the future of players like Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat, the Red Devils are expected to bring a new defensive midfielder.

The Premier League giants have been tracking Benfica midfielder Joao Neves over the last couple of weeks and it looks they might make a move for the 19-year-old in the coming weeks.

The player is currently on international duty following a call-up from Portugal manager Roberto Martinez. Asked about the reports linking the midfielder with a Manchester United move, the tactician blinked a green light while reckoning that Neves has what it takes to thrive with the Red Devils.

“Joao Neves could 100 per cent play for Manchester United," Martinez told FIVEUK (via Manchesterworld.uk). "Everything comes into his stride, the quicker the game, the better the opposition, the better his decisions are."

“He’s an intelligent midfielder. He is a six, but he can be an eight. He can get into the box, get into finishing situations. But his work is more about to be tactically in the right positions centrally. Technically very, very strong, both feet and he has got a very low centre of balance, so he can protect the ball very well. It’s probably the next 50 games that is important in his career,” he added.

It is worth noting that while Manchester United maintain their interest in Joao Neves, Benfica's valuation of the player could be an issue. The Portuguese giants reportedly want his release clause worth €120 million to be triggered to sanction his exit, which could prove to be a stumbling block.

How Manchester United target Joao Neves fared with Benfica this season

The defensive midfielder was one of the pivotal figures in Benfica's squad this season. Despite his young age, his calmness and composure on the ball, and his consistency enabled him to maintain his position in the team throughout the term.

Neves played a whopping 55 games across all competitions this season, recording three goals and five assists to his name. He won the Portuguese Super Cup with the team and also featured in six Champions League games.

The 19-year-old is currently on international duty with Portugal in their international friendly games. He featured in the 4-2 victory over Finland on June 4 where he played the full 90 minutes and is expected to participate in their next game against Croatia tomorrow (June 8).