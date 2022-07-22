“The better the players he plays with, the better he will be” – Scout offers interesting analysis of Manchester United star that Red Devils were ‘crazy’ about signing

A Manchester United scout has revealed how the Premier League club were tracking Christian Eriksen for years before the Dane arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Eriksen, 30, joined Manchester United this summer as a free agent on a three-year deal, following a brief spell with Brentford. The Dane impressed during his time with the Bees, managing one goal and four assists in 11 appearances.

Red Devils scout Tommy Møller Nielsen has brought to light just how long United have been keeping tabs on Eriksen. He told Tipsbladet (via SportWitness):

“Our English scouts have been crazy about him (Eriksen) for several years because he delivers. He has a very good level. The better the players he plays with, the better he will be. It is clearly an important factor he has delivered over a longer period of time. It has played a role in this signing."

Alluding to the fact Eriksen trained with new United boss Erik ten Hag during his rehabilitation, Nielsen added:

“Then the coach knows him too. During his rehab, he trained at Ajax. On top of being a good player, he is a likeable person who they know can take the pressure of the Premier League. Everyone at the club and all the fans are very happy with the signing.”

Nielsen went on to discuss the signing of the Danish player and said:

“You hear all the time that people are happy and excited. Now, there is finally a Dane and then it’s also Christian Eriksen. No one talks about his injuries. People are looking forward to it and looking forward to it. A lot of people came in and said, ‘That was great'. It’s a Dane who comes to a big club. It’s exciting.”

Christian Eriksen to bring real class to Manchester United

The Dane can become a United fan favorite.

Christian Eriksen's resume speaks for itself as he is one of Denmark's most talented footballers, having flourished in every side he's played for.

He has three Eredivisie titles, one Serie A title, and a KNVB Cup win to his name. The Dane also made an appearance in the Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019.

Eriksen is the perfect type of midfielder for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and could fit seamlessly into the current side. The Dane is known for his masterful creativity and set-pieces and also has proven Premier League experience.

