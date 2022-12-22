“The bid until June 2025 is still valid” - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a free agent after terminating his contract with Premier League giants Manchester United last summer. Fabrizio Romano has now provided a fresh update on the Portuguese star's future.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have been interested in acquiring Ronaldo's services. They have offered the 37-year-old a deal worth €200 million per year. Romano has reported that the offer stands valid. However, Ronaldo is yet to make a decision on his future and is waiting for an offer from a top European club as he wishes to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo's time at United came to an end after an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The Portuguese became a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Considering he scored 24 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils last season and was the club's top scorer, Ten Hag's decision to make the 37-year-old an undisputed starter was surprising.

Ronaldo was unhappy and his situation was like a ticking bomb that blasted before the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

While a good showing in the World Cup would have certainly helped him secure a move to a top European club, Ronaldo failed to impress in Qatar. He scored only one goal and was even benched in knockout matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enduring the toughest phase of his career. His eternal rival Lionel Messi has just won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, while he remains without a club.

Manchester United reveal a new 81-word message for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United dedicated a 81-word paragraph to Cristiano Ronaldo on the United Review Programme after his departure last month.

Ronaldo has been immensely successful at the club, having won several trophies for them during his first spell under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, he has struggled to get going this season, managing only one goal in 10 Premier League appearances.

The message in the review programme read (via sky Sports):

"Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances, and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."

Fans will keep a close eye on how Ronaldo's career unfolds in the coming days. While Al-Nassr have offered him massive wages, the Portuguese still wants to play at the highest level. Hence, he is keen on joining a European club.

