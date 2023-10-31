"The biggest compliment I can pay" – Robbie Fowler suggests 51-year-old Premier League coach can replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has insisted that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery can certainly step in Jurgen Klopp's role at Anfield.

Emery, who was appointed Aston Villa's manager in November 2022, has breathed new life at the Midlands team of late. He has registered 26 victories, with over 60% win rate, in 43 matches for his team so far.

A four-time UEFA Europa League winner, the 51-year-old Spaniard has helped his side currently sit at fifth spot in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. The Villans are on 22 points from 10 matches, just four points behind table-topping Tottenham Hotspur currently.

Speaking to the Mirror, Fowler lavished praise on Emery's recent exploits with Villa and backed him to replace Klopp at Liverpool in the near future. He elaborated (h/t HITC):

"The biggest compliment I can pay Unai Emery is that I think he is one of the few managers who would be up to the challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Now before Mr., Mrs. Outraged of Villa Park and Anfield get too hot under the collar, I'm not suggesting the Spaniard would walk out of the challenge he's currently got on his hands in the Midlands and set his SatNav for Merseyside – or that Klopp might be on his way out."

Commenting on Emery's below-par stint at Arsenal, Fowler also said:

"But I was already a big admirer of Emery when Arsenal asked him to succeed Arsene Wenger. It didn't go as I expected at the Emirates and I still believe a lot of that was down to a lack of basic respect shown to Emery because he didn't arrive with the same command of the English language as a member of the Royal Family. He is now showing with Villa that football really is universal."

How are Liverpool doing so far this season?

After achieving a shock fifth-placed Premier League finish last campaign, Liverpool are showing shades of their former self in the ongoing 2023-24 season. Before the start of the term, they paid £145 million to sign the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

So far, Jurgen Klopp's side have registered 11 wins, two draws and just one defeat in 14 matches across all competitions this season. They have scored 36 goals and conceded 12, keeping four clean sheets.

Liverpool, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 23 points from 10 games, will next visit Bournemouth for an EFL Cup game this Wednesday. They will face Luton Town later on November 5.