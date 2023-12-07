"The biggest disappointment", "Gone backwards" - Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher criticise Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named goalkeeper Andre Onana as his biggest disappointment of the season so far. He said that the club were right to move on from David De Gea in the summer but added that Onana's signing has failed to justify their effort.

Andre Onana earned himself a big move to Manchester United following a successful outing that saw him represent Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final last season. The Cameroonian joined the Red Devils in a reported deal worth €50 million, penning a five-year contract.

Unfortunately, his first few months at the club have a lot to desired. The 27-year-old has represented Erik ten Hag's side in 22 games across all competitions, conceding a whopping 35 goals and recording just seven clean sheets.

Onana's stint with Manchester United this season has been characterized by several costly errors and inconsistent performances. His struggles have been so glaring that Roy Keane couldn't help but label him a huge disappointment. He said on Stick to Football podcast:

"The biggest disappointment has to be Andre Onana. I think Manchester United were right to get rid of David de Gea, but for the club to have brought someone else in and for him to be struggling..."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also had a similar opinion about Onana. The Englishman expressed his disappointment in the Cameroonian and also Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, saying:

"The biggest disappointments in the Premier League so far this season would be the two goalkeepers at Manchester United and Arsenal [Onana and Raya].

"They’ve been quite poor after coming in as 'improvements' from the previous keepers, and it’s almost stayed the same or even gone backwards with them coming in," he added.

Andre Onana failed to keep a clean sheet once again as United clashed with Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 6. Fortunately, though, the game ended in a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils.

What's next for Andre Onana and Manchester United?

As it stands, the Cameroonian's spot in the team remains secure despite his inconsistent displays since landing at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag believes Onana can turn his situation around at Old Trafford and has come out to back him publicly on multiple occasions.

United will face Bournemouth in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 9. Onana will undoubtedly be deployed between the sticks once again with the hope that he'll deliver a good performance.

The Red Devils have climbed up to the sixth position after beating Chelsea yesterday and will be eager to continue walking that route. They are nine points behind leaders Arsenal and three behind fourth-placed Manchester City.