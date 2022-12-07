"The biggest let-down" - Former Real Madrid star labeled the biggest flop at FIFA World Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has labeled Wales captain Gareth Bale as the 'biggest let-down' of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Wales were making their first appearance in the competition since 1958 but failed to pull up any trees, finishing bottom of Group B with just a point.

The Dragons scored just one goal, a penalty from Bale in their opening game draw against the USA. Rob Page's side endured a difficult FIFA World Cup campaign in a group with England, Iran and the USA.

Bale helped the side reach the finals by scoring the decisive free-kick against Ukraine in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs. However, he was subpar at the tournament proper.

His penalty goal against the Stars and Stripes was perhaps the only high point for him and his team, with O'Hara labeling him the biggest disappointment.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport (via Wales Online):

“The biggest let-down at the World Cup for me, player-wise, has been Gareth Bale. Everyone talked about Bale going into the tournament, how he dragged Wales there, everyone hyped him up. He goes out to LAFC to try and keep himself fit and then he turns up to the World Cup and he was useless, he was nowhere near good enough for Wales."

Bale left Real Madrid in the summer following the expiration of his contract. He joined Major League Soccer team Los Angeles FC, overlooking interest from Newcastle United and Cardiff City.

O'Hara added that he would've been better served had he opted to play for either of those British clubs instead of moving across the Atlantic.

"And we’re not talking about someone that’s 38 here, like a Pepe or a Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s only 33, he’s still got legs in him. But he’s gone out to LA to play golf, living the dream in California, coming off the bench for LAFC."

He added:

“And he expects to turn up to a World Cup and he’s going to perform? That’s why, for me, he’s been the biggest let-down of the tournament. He thought he could roll up to a World Cup and perform for Wales and be their main man, but he was useless.”

Wales to shift attention to Euro 2024 from 2022 FIFA World Cup disaster

Wales' first FIFA World Cup campaign in 64 years ended in huge disappointment, but the side will be looking to turn their attention towards Euro 2024 next.

Having qualified for the last two editions of the European championship, the Dragons are aiming to make their third consecutive appearance.

They have been drawn alongside Croatia, Latvia, Armenia and Turkey in a pretty open group and are expected to qualify directly.

