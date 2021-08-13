"The biggest Scottish talent of the last 50 years" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp showers praise on Norwich midfielder

Liverpool are preparing for their Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday. Meanwhile, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has spent some time talking about the Canaries and singled out Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour for praise.

He was quoted as saying:

"They [Norwich] lost good players, or one at least that I know about, but they did sensational business. Billy Gilmour is probably one of the biggest Scottish talents of the last 50 years. Bringing him in on loan and then (Milot) Rashica signing from the Bundesliga. So it's exciting what they're doing and we have to be absolutely spot on."

Billy Gilmour was tipped to be the next big thing in Scottish football following some incredible displays for the Rangers junior team just a few years ago. The midfielder later moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2018, where he progressed through the youth ranks and earned promotion to the first team last season.

The Scotland international made 14 appearances for the Blues during the campaign, showing flashes of his brilliance and becoming a target for many mid-table Premier League outfits. He was snapped up by Norwich this summer on a one-year loan deal and is set to feature for the Canaries in their opening fixture against Liverpool tomorrow.

Van Dijk's injury crisis dealt a serious blow to Jurgen Klopp last term

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will look to make up for last season's failure

It was a disappointing outing for Jurgen Klopp's men in the Premier League last season. The Reds were struck by a terrible injury crisis that limited their performances throughout the term.

It initially looked like they would miss out on this season's Champions League. But thanks to some brilliant results towards the end of the campaign, Liverpool managed to finish in the top-four of the table.

Liverpool concluded their EPL outing in third position with 69 points after recording 20 victories, nine defeats and nine draws during the campaign. The Reds will be keen to make up for that disappointment as the league kicks off this weekend.

Fortunately, Jurgen Klopp has his defensive general Virgil Van Dijk back on his feet. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also in top shape. It remains to be seen if they will get off to a dream start with a victory against Norwich City tomorrow.

