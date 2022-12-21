“The biggest son of a bit** in football” - Ex-French international destroys Emi Martinez for taunting Kylian Mbappe

Former French defender Adil Rami has lambasted Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for his mockery of Kylian Mbappe.

The 30-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper continues to poke fun at Mbappe's 2022 FIFA World Cup final heartbreak.

During a tour of Argentina's tour with the trophy after beating France 4-2 on penalties in the final, Martinez held a toy baby with Mbappe's upset face on it.

This has not gone down well with Rami, who has slammed Martinez for his antics, posting an image of Martinez on his Instagram story. The caption reads:

"The biggest son of a […] in football. The most hated man.”

Martinez picked up the Golden Glove for his performances at the FIFA World Cup, making seven appearances and keeping three clean sheets.

The Villa keeper made a phenomenal save from France forward Randal Kolo Muani in the latter stages of regulation time in the final to keep the score 3-3.

However, Rami also suggests that Morocco's Yassine Bounou should have won the Golden Glove award.

Bounou conceded three fewer goals across the tournament and kept three clean sheets.

Rami then continued his support of Mbappe.

He claims that the PSG attacker traumatized his Argentine opponents so much with his dazzling hat trick that Argentina are celebrating beating him more than winning the competition.

The French forward also scored from the spot in the shootout, but Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide after Martinez denied Kingsley Coman.

Kylian Mbappe may become new France captain if Hugo Lloris retires before 2024

Kylian Mbappe could become the next captain of Les Bleus if current skipper Lloris retires before 2024, per journalist Hadrien Grenier.

That is the same year that the European Championships in Germany take place.

Lloris turns 36 next month and is in the twilight years of his career.

He was appointed captain in 2012 and won the FIFA World Cup in 2018, earning 145 international caps and keeping 63 clean sheets.

Lloris has previously mentioned Kylian Mbappe's leadership credentials when explaining how this year's World Cup was the passing of the torch for the new generation.

He said:

"It was a bit of a handover between a generation arriving in the last phase of their career and a new generation led by Kylian who showed strong leadership in this tournament and even more so in this final. We must keep this France team at the top.”

Kylian Mbappe showed maturity beyond his years during the World Cup, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven appearances.

