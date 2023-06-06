"The blue badge confused me" - Barcelona fans fall for fake post from Antonela Roccuzzo that seemingly confirmed PSG superstar Lionel Messi's return

Barcelona fans fell for a post from a fake Antonela Roccuzzo account that confirmed Lionel Messi's return to the Catalan club. The post showed a photo of Messi donning the Barca jersey.

The Argentine legend recently played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. He leaves the club as a free agent in the summer. Messi has been linked with a return to Barca.

The player's father, Jorge Messi, recently had a chat with Joan Laporta. However, the Blaugrana are yet to table an official offer for the Argentine superstar.

The recent post from a fake Antonela Roccuzzo account, meanwhile, confused fans. While some got excited, others saw the reality. They found out that Roccuzzo doesn't have any personal Facebook account.

Fans reacted on Twitter with one of them writing:

"Blue Batch(verification) confused me."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after fans were catfished by a post about Lionel Messi's return to his old club:

LordFLACKO @susezni @pedriniesta08 Antonella no get Facebook page stop capping @pedriniesta08 Antonella no get Facebook page stop capping

𝙋𝙚𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖™ ✶✶✶ @pedriniesta08

Breaking: Its Looks Like Official



Antonella just post on her Facebook with a caption : Come back home Leo Here we go!!!!!

rojo_xojo @RojoXojo Ya pero... POR QUE NADIE HABLA DE LA PUBLICACION DE ANTONELLA EN FACEBOOK????? Ya pero... POR QUE NADIE HABLA DE LA PUBLICACION DE ANTONELLA EN FACEBOOK????? https://t.co/MDv8RF7kKX

Jorge Messi confirmed Lionel Messi's wish to return to Barcelona

Jorge Messi recently confirmed that Lionel Messi wishes to make a return to Barcelona. The senior Messi held a meeting with Joan Laporta to discuss the Argentine superstar's potential return.

After his meeting with Laporta, Jorge Messi told reporters (via ESPN):

"Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barca. I would like it too. We will see."

Messi left the club in 2021 after scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 matches. Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules, and the player joined PSG as a free agent.

La Liga recently approved Barca's financial viability plan to complete a deal for Messi's return. He is the club's greatest-ever player. Hence, it's a no-brainer that fans want to see the 35-year-old back at Camp Nou.

Jorge Messi was also asked about Barca's financial viability plan. He replied, saying:

"We spoke the other day, but there's nothing concrete."

Apart from the Blaugrana, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are heavily linked with a move for Messi. MLS club Inter Miami have also emerged as an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

