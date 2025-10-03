"The board has no desire for trophies lmao", "Not a serious club" - Fans furious as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami send contract offer to veteran star

Fans were left disappointed with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly offering a contract renewal to veteran star Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan's contract expires in December this year.

Ad

According to journalist Martin Charquero, Inter Miami has offered Luis Suarez a contract extension. The superstar striker is currently evaluating the option. The Uruguayan joined the club in January 2024, a few months after Lionel Messi signed for them in July 2023. Suarez and Messi are known to be good friends on and off the pitch, which reportedly further strengthened the transfer.

Fans took to X to react to the report of Suarez being offered a contract renewal, with many being disappointed with its likelihood. The common perception came after Suarez's recent form, which has been far from his regular best. At the twilight of his career, the 38-year-old is far from the lethal striker he was at his prime. One X user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"The board has no desire for trophies lmao."

MaNu🇦🇷🇺🇸 @BarcaThee @Intermiamicfhub @MartinCharquero The board has no desire for trophies lmao

Ad

Fans continued to share their thoughts with some speculating Suarez will retire with Lionel Messi:

Ishaku10 @sigbin_10 @Intermiamicfhub @MartinCharquero Lol... Not a serious club I'm afraid

Ad

Inter Miami News Hub @Intermiamicfhub So it looks like Luis Suárez’s quote about retiring alongside Messi might actually come true! 👀

Ad

Bazzinga ⚡ @FCB_Cook @Intermiamicfhub @MartinCharquero F*ck this circus man

Ad

Some other netizens also weighed into the conversation:

LeoFan_Culer @LeoFan_Culer @Intermiamicfhub @MartinCharquero Who in the hell is giving him an extension ??? We need a striker who can run and finish. Suarez is not able to reach the ball at all. Allende is making the runs, but is poor with his finishes. We can't go for another season like this.

Ad

Staughton @TheStaughton @Intermiamicfhub @MartinCharquero It needs to be low enough that we can sign another top level striker. I love Suarez but he isn’t an every game starter.

Ad

Masterclass6 @TrHawke @Intermiamicfhub @MartinCharquero Folks upset with the board when we all know if he gets a new contract the only reason is Messi 😂😂😂😂

Ad

In the current season, Luis Suarez has recorded 16 goals and 16 assists in 43 outings across competitions. Alongside Suarez, Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami will also end this December. However, reports suggest he is set to renew his deal, although official confirmation is awaited.

Lionel Messi set to sign contract renewal with Inter Miami for two more seasons: Reports

Inter Miami CF v Columbus Crew - Source: Getty

According to USA Today, Lionel Messi is close to signing a contract renewal with Inter Miami, valid for at least two more seasons until 2027. A source directly involved with contract negotiations reportedly told the publication that the deal is 85% done.

Ad

The Herons are in the process of clearing out the terms with the MLS before the official announcement is made. Meanwhile, Messi sees this as an opportunity to further his relationship with the MLS and the United States as a whole. After retirement, the legendary Argentine will also be a co-owner of the club alongside Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, and David Beckham, per his first contract signed in 2023.

With Messi reportedly set to renew, Inter Miami are also working to inaugurate the Miami Freedom Park, where the Argentine is expected to play before he hangs up his boots. With the legendary forward at the twilight of his career, his contract renewal with the Herons could be the final contract of his playing career.

Meanwhile, fans will continue to hope to see Lionel Messi lead Argentina once more in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. While the former Barcelona superstar has not confirmed his participation, he is expected to be a part given his current form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More