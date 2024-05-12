"The boy is an absolute monster", "Always reliable" - Arsenal fans hail star's performance in 1-0 win over Manchester United

Arsenal fans on social media are singing the praises of William Saliba after the Frenchman's spectacular display during their 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12.

Leandro Trossard scored the solitary goal of the match at Old Trafford in the 20th minute after being set up impeccably by Kai Havertz. With the win, the Gunners have 86 points from 37 matches, one more than second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's team managed to keep their 18th clean sheet of the season against United. Saliba was absolutely rock solid during the game and was named the Player of the Match for his performance.

Fans hailed the Frenchman's superb display, with one of them writing on X:

"Saliba. Absolutely incredible. Again. This boy is an absolute monster. Wow."

Another fan commented:

"Saliba. Always reliable."

Here are some of the more reactions as Saliba starred in Arsenal's win against Manchester United:

Arsenal defender William Saliba's performance against Manchester United by the numbers

William Saliba played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United. He made six clearances, and four tackles, including a crucial last-man tackle.

The defender showed off his composure and cool head inside his own penalty area with Alejandro Garnacho running at him during a transition. His tackle to stop the Argentine youngster in his tracks was superbly timed.

Saliba won all of his four ground duels and all of his three aerial duels. He also completed 76 of his 84 attempted passes and played three passes into the final third.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will return to action for their final game of the season on May 19. Mikel Arteta will face his former side Everton in a match that is most likely going to be a must-win affair.

Even with a win, the Gunners will need Manchester City to slip up. Pep Guardiola's side will play their penultimate game on Tuesday, May 14, against Tottenham Hotspur before facing West Ham United on Sunday.